Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 28

In reptiles, sex determination was thought to be controlled by sex-chromosome systems or by temperature-dependent sex determination without an inherited component to sex. But in the Australian lizard, Pogona vitticeps, it was recently revealed that sex is determined by both chromosome composition and by the temperature at which eggs are incubated. What effects might climate change have on temperature-dependent sex determination in this species, and how might this impact the sex ratio for this species in subsequent generations?

1
Understand the concept of temperature-dependent sex determination (TSD): In species with TSD, the temperature at which eggs are incubated influences the development of the embryo into a male or female. In Pogona vitticeps, both genetic factors (chromosome composition) and environmental factors (temperature) contribute to sex determination.
Analyze the potential effects of climate change: Climate change can lead to increased global temperatures, which may shift the incubation temperatures of eggs. This could result in a bias toward one sex over the other, depending on the temperature thresholds that favor male or female development.
Consider the impact on sex ratios: If climate change causes a consistent bias toward one sex (e.g., more females or more males), the population's sex ratio could become skewed. This imbalance could affect the species' ability to reproduce effectively in subsequent generations.
Evaluate the long-term consequences: A skewed sex ratio could lead to reduced genetic diversity and population decline over time. If one sex becomes too rare, it may limit the species' ability to adapt to environmental changes and increase the risk of extinction.
Propose potential mitigation strategies: Conservation efforts, such as artificially controlling incubation temperatures in breeding programs or protecting habitats with stable microclimates, could help maintain balanced sex ratios and support the species' survival in the face of climate change.

Temperature-Dependent Sex Determination (TSD)

Temperature-Dependent Sex Determination (TSD) is a mechanism where the environmental temperature during critical periods of embryonic development determines the sex of the offspring. In species like Pogona vitticeps, specific temperature ranges lead to the development of either male or female individuals. This phenomenon highlights the influence of environmental factors on genetic expression and can lead to skewed sex ratios if temperatures shift due to climate change.
Chromosomal Sex Determination

Chromosomal Sex Determination involves the presence of specific sex chromosomes that dictate the sex of an organism. In many reptiles, including Pogona vitticeps, the combination of sex chromosomes can influence sex alongside environmental factors. Understanding this dual mechanism is crucial for predicting how changes in climate may affect the genetic and environmental interactions that determine sex ratios in future generations.
Impact of Climate Change on Biodiversity

Climate change poses significant threats to biodiversity, particularly through alterations in habitat and temperature regimes. For species with TSD, such as Pogona vitticeps, rising temperatures could lead to a predominance of one sex, disrupting natural breeding patterns and potentially leading to population declines. This imbalance in sex ratios can have long-term consequences for the species' survival and genetic diversity.
