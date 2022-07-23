Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 2

Write a short essay that distinguishes between organelle heredity and maternal effect.

Define organelle heredity: Explain that organelle heredity refers to the inheritance of genetic material found in organelles such as mitochondria and chloroplasts, which are passed down to offspring independently of nuclear DNA. Highlight that this type of inheritance is typically uniparental (often maternal) because organelles are usually inherited from the egg cell.
Define maternal effect: Describe the maternal effect as a phenomenon where the phenotype of an organism is determined by the genotype of its mother, rather than its own genotype. This occurs because the mother provides mRNA, proteins, or other factors in the egg cytoplasm that influence early development.
Contrast the genetic basis: Emphasize that organelle heredity involves the transmission of actual genetic material (DNA) located in organelles, while the maternal effect does not involve the inheritance of DNA but rather the influence of maternal gene products on the offspring's phenotype.
Discuss examples: Provide examples for each concept. For organelle heredity, mention mitochondrial diseases in humans or variegated leaf patterns in plants due to chloroplast inheritance. For maternal effect, mention the shell coiling direction in snails, which is determined by the mother's genotype.
Summarize the distinction: Conclude by summarizing that organelle heredity is about the inheritance of organelle DNA, while the maternal effect is about the influence of maternal gene products on the offspring's phenotype, with no direct inheritance of DNA involved.

Organelle Heredity

Organelle heredity refers to the transmission of genetic information through organelles, primarily mitochondria and chloroplasts, which contain their own DNA. This type of inheritance is maternal, as these organelles are typically passed from the mother to offspring through the cytoplasm of the egg cell. Consequently, traits associated with organelle DNA can exhibit unique patterns of inheritance that differ from Mendelian genetics.
Maternal Effect

Maternal effect is a phenomenon where the phenotype of the offspring is determined not only by its own genotype but also by the genotype of the mother. This occurs because the mother provides specific substances, such as proteins and RNAs, to the egg that influence early development. As a result, even if the offspring has a different genotype, its initial traits can be significantly influenced by the maternal genotype.
Differences in Inheritance Patterns

The key difference between organelle heredity and maternal effect lies in the source of genetic information. Organelle heredity involves the direct inheritance of organelle DNA, while maternal effect involves the influence of maternal contributions to the egg that affect the offspring's phenotype. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for studying inheritance patterns and the roles of maternal contributions in development.
