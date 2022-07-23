Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - Extranuclear Inheritance
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 9 - Extranuclear InheritanceProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Streptomycin resistance in Chlamydomonas may result from a mutation in either a chloroplast gene or a nuclear gene. What phenotypic results would occur in a cross between a member of an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes and a member of a strain sensitive to the antibiotic? What results would occur in the reciprocal cross?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the genetic basis of streptomycin resistance: Resistance can arise from mutations in either a chloroplast gene (which is maternally inherited in Chlamydomonas) or a nuclear gene (which follows Mendelian inheritance).
Analyze the first cross: In the cross between an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes (chloroplast and nuclear) and an mt⁻ strain sensitive to the antibiotic, the chloroplast genes will be inherited from the mt⁺ parent, while nuclear genes will segregate according to Mendelian inheritance.
Predict the phenotypes for the first cross: Since the mt⁺ parent contributes the chloroplast genome, all offspring will inherit the resistant chloroplast gene. For the nuclear gene, offspring will inherit one resistant allele from the mt⁺ parent and one sensitive allele from the mt⁻ parent, resulting in a heterozygous nuclear genotype.
Analyze the reciprocal cross: In the reciprocal cross, where the mt⁻ strain (sensitive) is the chloroplast donor and the mt⁺ strain (resistant) is the nuclear donor, the chloroplast genome will be inherited from the mt⁻ parent, making all offspring sensitive in terms of chloroplast resistance. The nuclear gene will segregate as before, resulting in heterozygous nuclear genotypes.
Summarize the phenotypic results: In the first cross, all offspring will be resistant due to the resistant chloroplast gene, regardless of the nuclear genotype. In the reciprocal cross, all offspring will be sensitive due to the sensitive chloroplast gene, even though they carry one resistant nuclear allele.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chloroplast and Nuclear Genes

Chloroplast genes are inherited maternally and are located in the chloroplasts, while nuclear genes are found in the cell nucleus and follow Mendelian inheritance patterns. In Chlamydomonas, mutations in either type of gene can lead to phenotypic changes, such as antibiotic resistance. Understanding the distinction between these gene types is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns in crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes

Phenotypic Expression

Phenotypic expression refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In the context of the question, the phenotypic results of the crosses will depend on whether the resistance alleles are dominant or recessive and how they interact in the offspring. This concept is essential for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Reciprocal Crosses

A reciprocal cross involves swapping the roles of the parents in a genetic cross to determine if the inheritance pattern changes. In this case, crossing an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes with a sensitive strain and then performing the reverse cross can reveal insights into the genetic basis of resistance. Analyzing the results of both crosses helps clarify the inheritance of traits linked to chloroplast and nuclear genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

What key observations in crosses between dextrally and sinistrally coiled snails support the explanation that this phenotype is the result of maternal-effect inheritance?

440
views
Textbook Question

In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

What findings demonstrate a maternal effect as the basis of a mode of inheritance?

545
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that distinguishes between organelle heredity and maternal effect.

505
views
Textbook Question

A plant may have green, white, or green-and-white (variegated) leaves on its branches, owing to a mutation in the chloroplast that prevents color from developing. Predict the results of the following crosses:


  Ovule Source        Pollen Source

(a) Green branch    x  White branch

(b) White branch     x  Green branch

(c) Variegated branch x  Green branch

(d) Green branch    x  Variegated branch

601
views
Textbook Question

In diploid yeast strains, sporulation and subsequent meiosis can produce haploid ascospores, which may fuse to reestablish diploid cells. When ascospores from a segregational petite strain fuse with those of a normal wild-type strain, the diploid zygotes are all normal. Following meiosis, ascospores are petite and normal. Is the segregational petite phenotype inherited as a dominant or a recessive trait?

422
views
Textbook Question

Predict the results of a cross between ascospores from a segregational petite strain and a neutral petite strain. Indicate the phenotype of the zygote and the ascospores it may subsequently produce.

459
views