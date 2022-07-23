How was it established that particular phenotypes are inherited as a result of genetic information present in the chloroplast rather than in the nucleus?
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What key observations in crosses between dextrally and sinistrally coiled snails support the explanation that this phenotype is the result of maternal-effect inheritance?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Extranuclear Inheritance
Maternal Effect
Phenotypic Expression in Snails
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did the discovery of three categories of petite mutations in yeast lead researchers to postulate extranuclear inheritance of colony size?
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What observations support the endosymbiotic theory?
In the discussion, we focused on extranuclear inheritance and how traits can be determined by genetic information contained in mitochondria and chloroplasts, and we discussed how expression of maternal genotypes can affect the phenotype of an organism. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What findings demonstrate a maternal effect as the basis of a mode of inheritance?
Write a short essay that distinguishes between organelle heredity and maternal effect.
Streptomycin resistance in Chlamydomonas may result from a mutation in either a chloroplast gene or a nuclear gene. What phenotypic results would occur in a cross between a member of an mt⁺ strain resistant in both genes and a member of a strain sensitive to the antibiotic? What results would occur in the reciprocal cross?