Nitrogenous Bases

Both DNA and RNA are made up of nitrogenous bases, but they differ in one of these bases. DNA contains adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), whereas RNA contains adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). The presence of uracil in RNA instead of thymine is crucial for RNA's role in protein synthesis.