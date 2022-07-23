Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Edmund B. Wilson
If thymine makes up 21% of the DNA nucleotides in the genome of a plant species, what are the percentages of the other nucleotides in the genome?
What reactive chemical groups are found at the 5' and 3' carbons of nucleotides? What is the name of the bond formed when nucleotides are joined in a single strand? Is this bond covalent or noncovalent?
What is the central dogma of biology? Identify and describe the molecular processes that accomplish the flow of genetic information described in the central dogma.
A portion of a polypeptide contains the amino acids Trp-Lys-Met-Ala-Val. Write the possible mRNA and template-strand DNA sequences. (Hint: Use A/G and T/C to indicate that either adenine/guanine or thymine/cytosine could occur in a particular position, and use N to indicate that any DNA nucleotide could appear.)
The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the sequence of mRNA created from this sequence?