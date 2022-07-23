Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 18
Chapter 1, Problem 18

What is the central dogma of biology? Identify and describe the molecular processes that accomplish the flow of genetic information described in the central dogma.

Verified step by step guidance
1
The central dogma of biology describes the flow of genetic information within a biological system, typically summarized as DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
The first process in the central dogma is transcription, where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
During transcription, RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of the gene and synthesizes a single-stranded mRNA molecule complementary to the DNA template strand.
The second process is translation, where the mRNA is used as a template to synthesize a protein. This occurs in the cytoplasm at the ribosome.
During translation, transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules bring amino acids to the ribosome, where the mRNA sequence is read in sets of three nucleotides (codons) to assemble the corresponding polypeptide chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

The central dogma of molecular biology describes the flow of genetic information within a biological system. It outlines the process by which DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins. This framework is fundamental for understanding how genetic information is expressed and regulated in living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Transcription

Transcription is the first step in the central dogma, where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and involves the enzyme RNA polymerase, which synthesizes the mRNA strand complementary to the DNA template. Transcription is crucial for converting genetic information into a format that can be translated into proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Translation

Translation is the second step in the central dogma, where the mRNA produced during transcription is decoded to synthesize proteins. This process takes place in the ribosome, where transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules bring amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain based on the sequence of codons in the mRNA. Translation is essential for the expression of genes and the functioning of cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If thymine makes up 21% of the DNA nucleotides in the genome of a plant species, what are the percentages of the other nucleotides in the genome?

784
views
Textbook Question

What reactive chemical groups are found at the 5' and 3' carbons of nucleotides? What is the name of the bond formed when nucleotides are joined in a single strand? Is this bond covalent or noncovalent?

761
views
Textbook Question

Identify two differences in chemical composition that distinguish DNA from RNA.

603
views
Textbook Question

A portion of a polypeptide contains the amino acids Trp-Lys-Met-Ala-Val. Write the possible mRNA and template-strand DNA sequences. (Hint: Use A/G and T/C to indicate that either adenine/guanine or thymine/cytosine could occur in a particular position, and use N to indicate that any DNA nucleotide could appear.)

623
views
Textbook Question

The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:

   5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'

What is the sequence of mRNA created from this sequence?

1366
views
Textbook Question

The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:

   5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'

What is the amino acid sequence produced by translation?

951
views