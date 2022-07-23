Identify two differences in chemical composition that distinguish DNA from RNA.
The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the sequence of mRNA created from this sequence?
Key Concepts
Transcription
Base Pairing Rules
5' to 3' Directionality
What is the central dogma of biology? Identify and describe the molecular processes that accomplish the flow of genetic information described in the central dogma.
A portion of a polypeptide contains the amino acids Trp-Lys-Met-Ala-Val. Write the possible mRNA and template-strand DNA sequences. (Hint: Use A/G and T/C to indicate that either adenine/guanine or thymine/cytosine could occur in a particular position, and use N to indicate that any DNA nucleotide could appear.)
The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the amino acid sequence produced by translation?
Using the following amino acid sequences obtained from different species of apes, construct a phylogenetic tree of the apes.
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
How many clades are shown in the figure?