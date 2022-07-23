Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 16

What reactive chemical groups are found at the 5' and 3' carbons of nucleotides? What is the name of the bond formed when nucleotides are joined in a single strand? Is this bond covalent or noncovalent?

Identify the reactive chemical group at the 5' carbon of a nucleotide. This is typically a phosphate group (PO₄³⁻).
Identify the reactive chemical group at the 3' carbon of a nucleotide. This is typically a hydroxyl group (OH).
Understand that nucleotides are joined together in a single strand through a specific type of bond.
Recognize that the bond formed between nucleotides is called a phosphodiester bond.
Determine whether the phosphodiester bond is covalent or noncovalent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base. The 5' carbon of the sugar is attached to the phosphate group, while the 3' carbon has a hydroxyl (-OH) group. Understanding this structure is essential for grasping how nucleotides link together to form nucleic acid strands.
Phosphodiester Bond

The bond formed between nucleotides in a single strand of nucleic acid is called a phosphodiester bond. This bond occurs when the phosphate group of one nucleotide forms a covalent bond with the hydroxyl group on the 3' carbon of another nucleotide's sugar. This linkage creates a sugar-phosphate backbone, which is crucial for the stability and integrity of the nucleic acid structure.
Covalent vs. Noncovalent Bonds

Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, resulting in a strong and stable connection, as seen in phosphodiester bonds. In contrast, noncovalent bonds, such as hydrogen bonds, are weaker and involve attractions between molecules or parts of molecules. Recognizing the difference between these bond types is vital for understanding the structural properties of nucleic acids and their interactions.
