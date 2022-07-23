How are flanking direct repeat sequences created by transposition?

A 1-mL sample of the bacterium E. coli is exposed to ultraviolet light. The sample is used to inoculate a 500-mL flask of complete medium that allows growth of all bacterial cells. The 500-mL culture is grown on the benchtop, and two equal-sized samples are removed and plated on identical complete-medium growth plates. Plate 1 is immediately wrapped in a dark cloth, but plate 2 is not covered. Both plates are left at room temperature for 36 hours and then examined. Plate 2 is seen to contain many more growing colonies than plate 1.

Thinking about DNA repair processes, how do you explain this observation?