Describe the difference between DNA transposons and retrotransposons.
Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence
...GCTC...
...CGAG...
Give the sequence after a transversion mutation.
Key Concepts
Transversion Mutation
DNA Base Pairing
Effects of Mutations on Protein Synthesis
How are flanking direct repeat sequences created by transposition?
Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence
...GCTC...
...CGAG...
Give the sequence after a transition mutation.
The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is
… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …
The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence
… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …
Identify the type of mutation.
The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is
… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …
The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence
… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …
Give the sequence of the wild-type DNA template strand. Use A/G if the nucleotide could be either purine, T/C if it could be either pyrimidine, N if any nucleotide could occur at a site, or the alternative nucleotides if a purine and a pyrimidine are possible.
The two DNA and polypeptide sequences shown are for alleles at a hypothetical locus that produce different polypeptides, both five amino acids long. In each case, the lower DNA strand is the template strand:
Based on DNA and polypeptide sequences alone, is there any way to determine which allele is dominant and which is recessive? Why or why not?