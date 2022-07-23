A strain of E. coli is identified as having a null mutation of the RecA gene. What biological property do you expect to be absent in the mutant strain? What is the molecular basis for the missing property?
Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence
...GCTC...
...CGAG...
Give the sequence after a transition mutation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Transition Mutation
DNA Base Pairing
Effects of Mutations
Describe the difference between DNA transposons and retrotransposons.
How are flanking direct repeat sequences created by transposition?
Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence
...GCTC...
...CGAG...
Give the sequence after a transversion mutation.
The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is
… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …
The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence
… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …
Identify the type of mutation.
The partial amino acid sequence of a wild-type protein is
… Arg-Met-Tyr-Thr-Leu-Cys-Ser …
The same portion of the protein from a mutant has the sequence
… Arg-Met-Leu-Tyr-Ala-Leu-Phe …
Give the sequence of the wild-type DNA template strand. Use A/G if the nucleotide could be either purine, T/C if it could be either pyrimidine, N if any nucleotide could occur at a site, or the alternative nucleotides if a purine and a pyrimidine are possible.