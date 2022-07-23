Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence

Transition Mutation

A transition mutation is a specific type of point mutation where a purine base (adenine or guanine) is replaced by another purine, or a pyrimidine base (cytosine or thymine) is replaced by another pyrimidine. This type of mutation can lead to changes in the amino acid sequence of proteins, potentially affecting their function. In the provided example, the mutation changes a 'C' to a 'T', illustrating this concept.