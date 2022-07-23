Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 19a

Using the adenine–thymine base pair in this DNA sequence
...GCTC...
...CGAG...
Give the sequence after a transition mutation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a transition mutation. A transition mutation is a type of point mutation where a purine (adenine or guanine) is replaced with another purine, or a pyrimidine (cytosine or thymine) is replaced with another pyrimidine.
Step 2: Analyze the provided DNA sequence before the mutation. The original sequence is: CCTTAGGATTCC (top strand) and GGAATCCTAAGG (bottom strand).
Step 3: Observe the mutation in the image. The sequence changes from CCTTAGGATTCC to CCTCAGGATTCC (top strand) and GGAATCCTAAGG to GGAGTCCTAAGG (bottom strand).
Step 4: Identify the specific base pair affected by the transition mutation. In the top strand, the second 'T' in the sequence changes to 'C', and in the bottom strand, the corresponding 'A' changes to 'G'. This is consistent with a transition mutation.
Step 5: Write the mutated sequence. After the transition mutation, the new sequence is: CCTCAGGATTCC (top strand) and GGAGTCCTAAGG (bottom strand).

