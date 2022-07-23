An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Gametes that are expected to carry only dominant alleles.
Gametes that are expected to carry only dominant alleles.
Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.
Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.
Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–
A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.
For a single dice roll, there is a 1/6 chance that any particular number will appear. For a pair of dice, each specific combination of numbers has a probability of 1/36 occurring. Most total values of two dice can occur more than one way. As a test of random probability theory, a student decides to roll a pair of six-sided dice 300 times and tabulate the results. She tabulates the number of times each different total value of the two dice occurs. Her results are the following:
Total Value of Two Dice Number of Times Rolled
2 7
3 11
4 23
5 36
6 42
7 53
8 40
9 38
10 30
11 12
12 8
TOTAL 300
The student tells you that her results fail to prove that random chance is the explanation for the outcome of this experiment. Is she correct or incorrect? Support your answer.