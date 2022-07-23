Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 33d
Chapter 2, Problem 33d

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotype of the organism: AaBbCcDdEe. Each gene has two alleles, one dominant (uppercase) and one recessive (lowercase).
Understand that the organism is self-fertilized, and the genes assort independently. This means the alleles of each gene segregate independently during gamete formation, following Mendel's law of independent assortment.
Determine the probability of each allele being passed to a gamete. For each gene, there is a 50% chance of passing either allele (e.g., A or a, B or b, etc.).
Calculate the probability of forming the specific gamete ABcde. This involves multiplying the probabilities of each allele being included in the gamete: P(A) × P(B) × P(c) × P(d) × P(e).
Express the final probability as a product of fractions: \( P(A) = \frac{1}{2}, P(B) = \frac{1}{2}, P(c) = \frac{1}{2}, P(d) = \frac{1}{2}, P(e) = \frac{1}{2} \). Therefore, the total probability is \( \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \times \frac{1}{2} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics stating that alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait will not affect the inheritance of another, allowing for a variety of combinations in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Gamete Formation

Gamete formation involves the process of meiosis, where diploid cells divide to produce haploid gametes. In the case of the genotype AaBbCcDdEe, each gene can contribute one of its two alleles to the gametes, leading to a diverse array of possible combinations based on the alleles present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Formation of Plant Gametes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic makeup of offspring from a particular cross. By organizing the possible gametes from each parent, it allows for the calculation of the expected proportions of different genotypes and phenotypes in the offspring, facilitating the understanding of inheritance patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Gametes that are expected to carry only dominant alleles.

475
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a genotype identical to that of the parent.

905
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have a phenotype identical to that of the parent.

573
views
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–

496
views
Textbook Question

A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.

601
views
Textbook Question

For a single dice roll, there is a 1/6 chance that any particular number will appear. For a pair of dice, each specific combination of numbers has a probability of 1/36 occurring. Most total values of two dice can occur more than one way. As a test of random probability theory, a student decides to roll a pair of six-sided dice 300 times and tabulate the results. She tabulates the number of times each different total value of the two dice occurs. Her results are the following:

Total Value of Two Dice      Number of Times Rolled
               2                                          7
               3                                         11
               4                                         23
               5                                         36
               6                                         42
               7                                         53
               8                                         40
               9                                         38
              10                                        30
              11                                        12
              12                                         8
           TOTAL                                   300

The student tells you that her results fail to prove that random chance is the explanation for the outcome of this experiment. Is she correct or incorrect? Support your answer.

515
views