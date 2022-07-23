Allele Frequency Calculation

Allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all allele copies in a population. To calculate the frequency of the dominant allele (T) in the PTC tasting scenario, we can use the observed phenotypic ratios and apply the Hardy-Weinberg equations. This involves determining the number of homozygous dominant and heterozygous individuals based on the total population and the number of individuals expressing the dominant trait.