Chapter 20, Problem 10b

The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the total population size (N) from the problem statement. Here, N = 500.
Identify the number of individuals who cannot taste PTC (recessive phenotype). This is given as 140. These individuals are homozygous recessive (genotype q²).
Calculate the frequency of the recessive genotype (q²) by dividing the number of recessive individuals by the total population: q² = 140 / 500.
Find the frequency of the recessive allele (q) by taking the square root of q²: q = √(q²).
Use the Hardy-Weinberg equation (p + q = 1) to calculate the frequency of the dominant allele (p): p = 1 - q.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Dominance and Recessiveness

Autosomal dominance refers to a pattern of inheritance where only one copy of a dominant allele is needed for the trait to be expressed. In contrast, recessive traits require two copies of the recessive allele for expression. In the context of PTC tasting, the ability to taste is dominant, while the inability to taste is recessive.
Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding allele frequencies in a population under ideal conditions. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This principle is essential for calculating allele frequencies, such as the frequency of the dominant allele in the given population.
Allele Frequency Calculation

Allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all allele copies in a population. To calculate the frequency of the dominant allele (T) in the PTC tasting scenario, we can use the observed phenotypic ratios and apply the Hardy-Weinberg equations. This involves determining the number of homozygous dominant and heterozygous individuals based on the total population and the number of individuals expressing the dominant trait.
