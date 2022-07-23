Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.
Catastrophic events such as loss of habitat, famine, or overhunting can push species to the brink of extinction and result in a genetic bottleneck. What happens to allele frequencies in a species that experiences a near-extinction event, and what is expected to happen to allele frequencies if the species recovers from near extinction?
Genetic drift, an evolutionary process affecting all populations, can have a significant effect in small populations, even though its effect is negligible in large populations. Explain why this is the case.
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele.
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.