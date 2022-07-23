Textbook Question
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.
Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.