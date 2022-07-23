Allele Frequency Calculation

Allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all allele copies in a population. To calculate the frequency of the recessive allele, we can use the number of individuals expressing the recessive phenotype and apply the Hardy-Weinberg equation. In this scenario, knowing the total number of individuals and the number of tasters allows us to derive the frequency of the recessive allele responsible for the inability to taste PTC.