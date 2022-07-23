Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 10a
Chapter 20, Problem 10a

The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The ability to taste PTC is controlled by an autosomal dominant allele (T), while the inability to taste PTC is controlled by a recessive allele (t). We are tasked with calculating the frequency of the recessive allele (t) in the population.
Step 2: Use the Hardy-Weinberg principle to calculate allele frequencies. The Hardy-Weinberg equation is: p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele (T) and q is the frequency of the recessive allele (t). Additionally, p + q = 1.
Step 3: Identify the proportion of individuals who are homozygous recessive (q2). These individuals cannot taste PTC. From the problem, 140 out of 500 people are unable to taste PTC. Calculate q2 as q2 = rac{140}{500}.
Step 4: Solve for q, the frequency of the recessive allele. Since q = ext{sqrt}(q2), take the square root of the value obtained for q2.
Step 5: Verify your understanding. Once q is calculated, you can also determine p (the frequency of the dominant allele) using p = 1 - q. This ensures the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is satisfied.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Dominance and Recessiveness

Autosomal dominance refers to a pattern of inheritance where only one copy of a dominant allele is needed for the trait to be expressed. In contrast, a recessive trait requires two copies of the recessive allele for expression. In this case, the ability to taste PTC is dominant, while the inability to taste it is recessive.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding allele frequencies in a population at equilibrium. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This principle is essential for calculating allele frequencies, including the recessive allele frequency in the given population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg

Allele Frequency Calculation

Allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all allele copies in a population. To calculate the frequency of the recessive allele, we can use the number of individuals expressing the recessive phenotype and apply the Hardy-Weinberg equation. In this scenario, knowing the total number of individuals and the number of tasters allows us to derive the frequency of the recessive allele responsible for the inability to taste PTC.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Over the course of many generations in a small population, what effect does random genetic drift have on allele frequencies?
601
views
Textbook Question
Catastrophic events such as loss of habitat, famine, or overhunting can push species to the brink of extinction and result in a genetic bottleneck. What happens to allele frequencies in a species that experiences a near-extinction event, and what is expected to happen to allele frequencies if the species recovers from near extinction?
424
views
Textbook Question
George Udny Yule was wrong in suggesting that an autosomal dominant trait like brachydactyly will increase in frequency in populations. Explain why Yule was incorrect.
606
views
Textbook Question

The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.

462
views
Textbook Question

The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of each genotype.

1235
views
Textbook Question

The figure illustrates the effect of an ethanol-rich and an ethanol-free environment on the frequency of the Drosophila AdhF allele in four populations in a 50-generation laboratory experiment. Population 1 and population 2 were reared for 50 generations in a high-ethanol environment, while control 1 and control 2 populations were reared for 50 generations in a zero-ethanol environment. Describe the effect of each environment on the populations, and state any conclusions you can reach about the role of any of the evolutionary processes in producing these effects.

498
views