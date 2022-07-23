Textbook Question
In a population, what is the consequence of inbreeding? Does inbreeding change allele frequencies? What is the effect of inbreeding with regard to rare recessive alleles in a population?
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.
Genetic drift, an evolutionary process affecting all populations, can have a significant effect in small populations, even though its effect is negligible in large populations. Explain why this is the case.