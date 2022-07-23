Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 3

Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.

Understand that evolutionary forces are mechanisms that cause changes in allele frequencies within a population over generations, leading to evolution.
Identify the main evolutionary forces: natural selection, genetic drift, gene flow (migration), mutation, and non-random mating.
Describe natural selection as the process where alleles that confer a survival or reproductive advantage increase in frequency because individuals with those alleles are more likely to survive and reproduce.
Explain genetic drift as random fluctuations in allele frequencies due to chance events, which are especially significant in small populations.
Discuss gene flow as the movement of alleles between populations through migration, which can introduce new alleles or change allele frequencies in a population.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process where individuals with advantageous traits have higher survival and reproduction rates, causing those alleles to increase in frequency over generations. It drives adaptation by favoring beneficial genetic variations in a population.
Genetic Drift

Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies due to chance events, especially in small populations. It can lead to the loss or fixation of alleles independently of their selective advantage, reducing genetic variation over time.
Gene Flow

Gene flow is the movement of alleles between populations through migration or interbreeding. It introduces new genetic material, which can alter allele frequencies and increase genetic diversity within a population.
Mapping Genes
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:

A polymorphic trait and a polymorphic gene

Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:

Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck

Textbook Question
In a population, what is the consequence of inbreeding? Does inbreeding change allele frequencies? What is the effect of inbreeding with regard to rare recessive alleles in a population?
Textbook Question

Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.

Textbook Question

Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.

Textbook Question

Genetic drift, an evolutionary process affecting all populations, can have a significant effect in small populations, even though its effect is negligible in large populations. Explain why this is the case.

