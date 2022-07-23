Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
A polymorphic trait and a polymorphic gene
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.
Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.