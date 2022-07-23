Skip to main content
Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Chapter 20, Problem 4

Describe how natural selection can produce balanced polymorphism of allele frequencies through selection that favors heterozygotes.

Understand the concept of balanced polymorphism, which occurs when two or more alleles are maintained in a population's gene pool at stable frequencies over time.
Recognize that heterozygote advantage (also called overdominance) is a form of natural selection where individuals with heterozygous genotypes have higher fitness than either homozygous genotype.
Set up the fitness values for the three genotypes: let the fitness of homozygote AA be W_{AA}, heterozygote Aa be W_{Aa}, and homozygote aa be W_{aa}, with W_{Aa} > W_{AA} and W_{Aa} > W_{aa}.
Use the concept that selection will increase the frequency of the heterozygote-favored allele combinations, but because both alleles contribute to heterozygotes, neither allele is lost, leading to a stable equilibrium of allele frequencies.
Explain that the equilibrium frequencies can be calculated by setting the change in allele frequency to zero and solving the equations derived from the relative fitness values, showing how natural selection maintains both alleles in the population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process where individuals with traits better suited to their environment have higher survival and reproductive success. Over time, this leads to changes in allele frequencies within a population, favoring alleles that confer a fitness advantage.
Balanced Polymorphism

Balanced polymorphism occurs when two or more alleles are maintained in a population at stable frequencies due to selective advantages. This genetic diversity persists because heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote, preventing any single allele from becoming fixed or lost.
Heterozygote Advantage

Heterozygote advantage is a form of selection where individuals with two different alleles (heterozygotes) have greater fitness than those with two identical alleles (homozygotes). This advantage maintains multiple alleles in the gene pool, as seen in cases like sickle cell trait providing malaria resistance.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:

Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck

Textbook Question
In a population, what is the consequence of inbreeding? Does inbreeding change allele frequencies? What is the effect of inbreeding with regard to rare recessive alleles in a population?
Textbook Question

Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.

Textbook Question

Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.

Textbook Question

Genetic drift, an evolutionary process affecting all populations, can have a significant effect in small populations, even though its effect is negligible in large populations. Explain why this is the case.

Textbook Question
Over the course of many generations in a small population, what effect does random genetic drift have on allele frequencies?
