Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck
Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
Thinking creatively about evolutionary mechanisms, identify at least two schemes that could generate allelic polymorphism in a population. Do not include the processes described in the answer to Problem 4.
Genetic drift, an evolutionary process affecting all populations, can have a significant effect in small populations, even though its effect is negligible in large populations. Explain why this is the case.