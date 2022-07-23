Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 30a
Chapter 4, Problem 30a

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis and Dr. C. Ellie Gans are performing genetic crosses on daisy plants. They self-fertilize a blue-flowered daisy and grow 100 progeny plants that consist of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. Dr. Dopsis believes this is the result of segregation of two alleles at one locus and that the progeny ratio is 1:2:1. Dr. Gans thinks the progeny phenotypes are the result of two epistatic genes and that the ratio is 9:3:4.
The two scientists ask you to resolve their conflict by performing chi-square analysis on the data for both proposed genetic mechanisms. For each proposed mechanism, fill in the values requested on the form the researchers have provided for your analysis.
Use the form below to calculate chi-square for the 1:2:1 hypothesis of Dr. Sophila.
Table displaying observed and expected phenotypes for a chi-square analysis of daisy plant genetics.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine which hypothesis (1:2:1 or 9:3:4) better explains the observed data using chi-square analysis. The observed data consists of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. For the 1:2:1 hypothesis, the expected ratio is 1:2:1, and for the 9:3:4 hypothesis, the expected ratio is 9:3:4.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of progeny. Add the observed counts: 55 (blue) + 22 (purple) + 23 (white) = 100. This total will be used to calculate the expected numbers for each phenotype based on the proposed ratios.
Step 3: Calculate the expected numbers for the 1:2:1 hypothesis. Divide the total number of progeny (100) according to the 1:2:1 ratio. For blue-flowered plants, the expected number is (1/4) * 100. For purple-flowered plants, the expected number is (2/4) * 100. For white-flowered plants, the expected number is (1/4) * 100.
Step 4: Use the chi-square formula to calculate the chi-square value for the 1:2:1 hypothesis. The formula is: χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ is the observed number for each phenotype, and Eᵢ is the expected number for each phenotype. Perform this calculation for each phenotype (blue, purple, white) and sum the results.
Step 5: Compare the calculated chi-square value to the critical value from a chi-square distribution table. Use the appropriate degrees of freedom (df = number of categories - 1) and a significance level (commonly 0.05). If the chi-square value is less than the critical value, the 1:2:1 hypothesis is supported. Otherwise, it is rejected in favor of the alternative hypothesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through the segregation and independent assortment of alleles. It is based on Gregor Mendel's principles, which describe how dominant and recessive alleles interact to produce observable traits in offspring. Understanding these principles is crucial for analyzing genetic crosses and predicting progeny ratios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Chi-Square Analysis

Chi-square analysis is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between observed and expected frequencies in categorical data. In genetics, it helps assess whether the observed ratios of phenotypes in progeny fit the expected ratios based on a specific genetic hypothesis. This analysis is essential for validating or refuting the proposed genetic mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis

Epistasis

Epistasis refers to the interaction between genes, where the expression of one gene is affected by one or more other genes. This can lead to modified phenotypic ratios that differ from those predicted by Mendelian inheritance alone. Understanding epistasis is important for interpreting complex inheritance patterns, such as the 9:3:4 ratio proposed by Dr. Gans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:08
Epistatic Genes
