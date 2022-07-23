Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 30c
Chapter 4, Problem 30c

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis and Dr. C. Ellie Gans are performing genetic crosses on daisy plants. They self-fertilize a blue-flowered daisy and grow 100 progeny plants that consist of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. Dr. Dopsis believes this is the result of segregation of two alleles at one locus and that the progeny ratio is 1:2:1. Dr. Gans thinks the progeny phenotypes are the result of two epistatic genes and that the ratio is 9:3:4.
The two scientists ask you to resolve their conflict by performing chi-square analysis on the data for both proposed genetic mechanisms. For each proposed mechanism, fill in the values requested on the form the researchers have provided for your analysis.


What is your conclusion regarding these two genetic hypotheses: the 1:2:1 hypothesis and the 9:3:4 hypothesis?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the expected numbers of progeny for each phenotype under both hypotheses. For the 1:2:1 ratio, multiply the total number of progeny (100) by each ratio fraction: 1/4, 2/4, and 1/4 respectively. For the 9:3:4 ratio, multiply 100 by 9/16, 3/16, and 4/16 respectively.
Step 2: For each hypothesis, compute the chi-square (χ²) statistic using the formula: χ² = i (OE)2E, where O is the observed number of plants and E is the expected number for each phenotype category.
Step 3: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square test. Since there are three phenotype categories, df = number of categories - 1 = 2.
Step 4: Compare the calculated chi-square values for each hypothesis to the critical chi-square value at df = 2 and a chosen significance level (commonly 0.05). This will help you decide if the observed data significantly deviate from the expected ratios.
Step 5: Based on the chi-square test results, conclude which hypothesis (1:2:1 or 9:3:4) better fits the observed data by identifying which has a chi-square value less than the critical value, indicating a good fit.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance and Genotypic Ratios

Mendelian inheritance describes how alleles segregate during gamete formation, producing predictable genotypic ratios in offspring. A single gene with two alleles can yield a 1:2:1 genotypic ratio (homozygous dominant : heterozygous : homozygous recessive), often reflected in phenotypes if incomplete dominance or codominance occurs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Epistasis and Modified Phenotypic Ratios

Epistasis occurs when one gene masks or modifies the expression of another gene, altering expected Mendelian ratios. For two genes interacting epistatically, classic phenotypic ratios like 9:3:4 can emerge, reflecting dominant and recessive interactions that affect flower color or other traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:08
Epistatic Genes

Chi-Square Test for Genetic Hypothesis Testing

The chi-square test compares observed data with expected ratios to evaluate the fit of genetic hypotheses. By calculating chi-square values and corresponding p-values, researchers determine if deviations from expected ratios are due to chance or indicate rejection of a genetic model.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage
