Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.
Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at 37°C than the other strains.