Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 30b
Chapter 4, Problem 30b

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis and Dr. C. Ellie Gans are performing genetic crosses on daisy plants. They self-fertilize a blue-flowered daisy and grow 100 progeny plants that consist of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. Dr. Dopsis believes this is the result of segregation of two alleles at one locus and that the progeny ratio is 1:2:1. Dr. Gans thinks the progeny phenotypes are the result of two epistatic genes and that the ratio is 9:3:4.
The two scientists ask you to resolve their conflict by performing chi-square analysis on the data for both proposed genetic mechanisms. For each proposed mechanism, fill in the values requested on the form the researchers have provided for your analysis.
Use the form below to calculate chi-square for the 9:3:4 hypothesis of Dr. Gans.
Table for chi-square analysis of daisy plant phenotypes: observed counts for blue, purple, and white flowers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to perform a chi-square analysis to test the hypothesis proposed by Dr. Gans, which suggests a 9:3:4 phenotypic ratio resulting from two epistatic genes. The observed data consists of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants, totaling 100 progeny.
Step 2: Calculate the expected numbers for each phenotype based on the 9:3:4 ratio. First, determine the proportion of each phenotype in the ratio: 9/16 for blue, 3/16 for purple, and 4/16 for white. Multiply these proportions by the total number of progeny (100) to get the expected counts for each phenotype.
Step 3: Use the chi-square formula to calculate the chi-square value for the 9:3:4 hypothesis. The formula is: χ² = Σ((O - E)² / E), where O is the observed count, E is the expected count, and the summation is over all phenotypic categories. For each phenotype (blue, purple, white), calculate the difference between observed and expected counts, square the difference, divide by the expected count, and sum these values.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square test. The formula for degrees of freedom is df = (number of phenotypic categories - 1). In this case, there are three phenotypic categories (blue, purple, white), so df = 3 - 1 = 2.
Step 5: Compare the calculated chi-square value to the critical value from a chi-square distribution table at the appropriate degrees of freedom (df = 2) and significance level (commonly 0.05). If the calculated value is greater than the critical value, the 9:3:4 hypothesis is rejected; otherwise, it is not rejected.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles and Loci

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus, or position, on a chromosome. In the context of the daisy plants, the blue, purple, and white flower colors are determined by different alleles at a single locus. Understanding how alleles segregate during reproduction is crucial for predicting the phenotypic ratios of offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Chi-Square Analysis

Chi-square analysis is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between observed and expected frequencies in categorical data. In this case, it will help assess whether the observed flower color ratios in the progeny fit the expected ratios proposed by Dr. Dopsis (1:2:1) or Dr. Gans (9:3:4). This analysis is essential for validating or refuting the genetic hypotheses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis

Epistasis

Epistasis refers to the interaction between genes, where the expression of one gene can mask or modify the expression of another gene. In Dr. Gans's hypothesis, two epistatic genes are proposed to explain the 9:3:4 ratio of flower colors. Understanding epistasis is important for interpreting complex inheritance patterns and phenotypic outcomes in genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:08
Epistatic Genes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.

Hypothesize about the nature of the mutation affecting each of these mutant yeast strains, including why strains B and G display different growth habit at 37°C than the other strains.

537
views
Textbook Question

Yeast are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that grow in culture as either haploids or diploids. Diploid yeast are generated when two haploid strains fuse together. Seven haploid mutant strains of yeast exhibit similar normal growth habit at 25°C, but at 37°C, they show different growth capabilities. The table below displays the growth pattern.

Researchers induce fusion in pairs of haploid yeast strains (all possible combinations), and the resulting diploids are tested for their ability to grow at 37°C. The results of the growth experiment are shown below. How many different genes are mutated among these seven yeast strains? Identify the strains that represent each gene mutation.

830
views
Textbook Question

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis and Dr. C. Ellie Gans are performing genetic crosses on daisy plants. They self-fertilize a blue-flowered daisy and grow 100 progeny plants that consist of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. Dr. Dopsis believes this is the result of segregation of two alleles at one locus and that the progeny ratio is 1:2:1. Dr. Gans thinks the progeny phenotypes are the result of two epistatic genes and that the ratio is 9:3:4.

The two scientists ask you to resolve their conflict by performing chi-square analysis on the data for both proposed genetic mechanisms. For each proposed mechanism, fill in the values requested on the form the researchers have provided for your analysis.

Use the form below to calculate chi-square for the 1:2:1 hypothesis of Dr. Sophila.

517
views
Textbook Question

Dr. Ara B. Dopsis and Dr. C. Ellie Gans are performing genetic crosses on daisy plants. They self-fertilize a blue-flowered daisy and grow 100 progeny plants that consist of 55 blue-flowered plants, 22 purple-flowered plants, and 23 white-flowered plants. Dr. Dopsis believes this is the result of segregation of two alleles at one locus and that the progeny ratio is 1:2:1. Dr. Gans thinks the progeny phenotypes are the result of two epistatic genes and that the ratio is 9:3:4.

The two scientists ask you to resolve their conflict by performing chi-square analysis on the data for both proposed genetic mechanisms. For each proposed mechanism, fill in the values requested on the form the researchers have provided for your analysis.


What is your conclusion regarding these two genetic hypotheses: the 1:2:1 hypothesis and the 9:3:4 hypothesis?

476
views
Textbook Question

Human ABO blood type is determined by three alleles, two of which (I^A and I^B) produce gene products that modify the H antigen produced by protein activity of an independently assorting H gene. A rare abnormality known as the 'Bombay phenotype' is the result of epistatic interaction between the gene for the ABO blood group and the H gene. Individuals with the Bombay phenotype appear to have blood type O based on the inability of both anti-A antibody and anti-B antibody to detect an antigen. The apparent blood type O in Bombay phenotype is due to the absence of H antigen as a result of homozygous recessive mutations of the H gene. Individuals with the Bombay phenotype have the hh genotype. Use the information above to make predictions about the outcome of the cross shown below.

IᴬIᴮHh×IᴬIᴮHh

1400
views
Textbook Question

In rabbits, albinism is an autosomal recessive condition caused by the absence of the pigment melanin from skin and fur. Pigmentation is a dominant wild-type trait. Three pure-breeding strains of albino rabbits, identified as strains 1, 2, and 3, are crossed to one another. In the table below, F₁ and F₂ progeny are shown for each cross. Based on the available data, propose a genetic explanation for the results. As part of your answer, create genotypes for each albino strain using clearly defined symbols of your own choosing. Use your symbols to diagram each cross, giving the F₁ and F₂ genotypes. <>

996
views