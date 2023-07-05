Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Overview
2:40 minutes
Problem 2a
Textbook Question

In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit. A plant with the genotype DR/dr produces gametes. Identify gamete genotypes, label parental and recombinant gametes, and give the frequency of each gamete genotype.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
11:11m

Watch next

Master Mapping Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
11:11
Mapping Overview
Kylia Goodner
475
10
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.