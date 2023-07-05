Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
8:12 minutes
Problem 13b
Textbook Question

Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.

Kernel Phenotype                           Number
Colored, shrunken, starchy               116
Colored, full, waxy                             601
Colored, full, starchy                        2538
Colored, shrunken, waxy                       4
Colorless, shrunken, starchy            2708
Colorless, full, starchy                            2
Colorless, full, waxy                            113
Colorless, shrunken, waxy                  626
                                                          6708

Calculate the recombination frequencies between the gene pairs.

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
26:8m

Watch next

Master Trihybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
409
5
12
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.