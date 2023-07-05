Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.



Kernel Phenotype Number

Colored, shrunken, starchy 116

Colored, full, waxy 601

Colored, full, starchy 2538

Colored, shrunken, waxy 4

Colorless, shrunken, starchy 2708

Colorless, full, starchy 2

Colorless, full, waxy 113

Colorless, shrunken, waxy 626

6708



Calculate the recombination frequencies between the gene pairs.