Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageTrihybrid Cross
Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data. Kernel Phenotype Number Colored, shrunken, starchy   116 Colored, full, waxy   601 Colored, full, starchy 2538 Colored, shrunken, waxy       4 Colorless, shrunken, starchy 2708 Colorless, full, starchy       2 Colorless, full, waxy   113 Colorless, shrunken, waxy   626 6708 What is the interference value for this data set?

