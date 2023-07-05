Researchers cross a corn plant that is pure-breeding for the dominant traits colored aleurone (C1), full kernel (Sh), and waxy endosperm (Wx) to a pure-breeding plant with the recessive traits colorless aleurone (c1), shrunken kernel (sh), and starchy (wx). The resulting F₁ plants were crossed to pure-breeding colorless, shrunken, starchy plants. Counting the kernels from about 30 ears of corn yields the following data.
Kernel Phenotype Number
Colored, shrunken, starchy 116
Colored, full, waxy 601
Colored, full, starchy 2538
Colored, shrunken, waxy 4
Colorless, shrunken, starchy 2708
Colorless, full, starchy 2
Colorless, full, waxy 113
Colorless, shrunken, waxy 626
6708
What is the interference value for this data set?
