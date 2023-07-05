Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceUnderstanding Independent Assortment
2:43 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

In tomato plants, purple leaf color is controlled by a dominant allele A, and green leaf by a recessive allele a. At another locus, hairy leaf H is dominant to hairless leaf h. The genes for leaf color and leaf texture are separated by 16 m.u. on chromosome 5. On chromosome 4, a gene controlling leaf shape has two alleles: a dominant allele C that produces cut-leaf shape and a recessive allele c that produces potato-shaped leaf.

The cross of a purple, hairy, cut plant heterozygous at each gene to a green, hairless, potato plant produces the following progeny:

        Phenotype             Frequency %   _
  Purple, hairy, cut                21
  Purple, hairy, potato           21
  Green, hairless, cut            21
  Green, hairless, potato       21
  Purple, hairless, cut            4
  Purple, hairless, potato.      4
  Green, hairy, cut                  4
  Green, hairy, potato.            4  _
                                             100
Give the genotypes of parental and progeny plants in this experiment.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
4:58m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Kylia Goodner
231
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.