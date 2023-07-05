In tomato plants, purple leaf color is controlled by a dominant allele A, and green leaf by a recessive allele a. At another locus, hairy leaf H is dominant to hairless leaf h. The genes for leaf color and leaf texture are separated by 16 m.u. on chromosome 5. On chromosome 4, a gene controlling leaf shape has two alleles: a dominant allele C that produces cut-leaf shape and a recessive allele c that produces potato-shaped leaf.



The cross of a purple, hairy, cut plant heterozygous at each gene to a green, hairless, potato plant produces the following progeny:



Phenotype Frequency % _

Purple, hairy, cut 21

Purple, hairy, potato 21

Green, hairless, cut 21

Green, hairless, potato 21

Purple, hairless, cut 4

Purple, hairless, potato. 4

Green, hairy, cut 4

Green, hairy, potato. 4 _

100

Give the genotypes of parental and progeny plants in this experiment.