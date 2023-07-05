Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Problem 9b
Genes A, B, C, D, and E are linked on a chromosome and occur in the order given.

Previous genetic linkage crosses have determined that recombination frequencies are 6% for genes A and B, 4% for genes B and C, 10% for genes C and D, and 11% for genes D and E. The sum of these frequencies between genes A and E is 31%. Why does the recombination distance between these genes as determined by adding the intervals between adjacent linked genes differ from the distance determined by the test cross?

