Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceUnderstanding Independent Assortment
2:54 minutes
Problem 5a
Textbook Question

In tomato plants, purple leaf color is controlled by a dominant allele A, and green leaf by a recessive allele a. At another locus, hairy leaf H is dominant to hairless leaf h. The genes for leaf color and leaf texture are separated by 16 m.u. on chromosome 5. On chromosome 4, a gene controlling leaf shape has two alleles: a dominant allele C that produces cut-leaf shape and a recessive allele c that produces potato-shaped leaf.

Fully explain the number and frequency of each phenotype class.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
4:58m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Kylia Goodner
231
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.