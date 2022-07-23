Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 33a
Chapter 5, Problem 33a

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are
Table displaying nucleotide positions for 10 individuals, highlighting SNP variations across specific positions.
Identify the nucleotide positions of all SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of SNPs (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms). SNPs are variations at a single nucleotide position in the DNA sequence among individuals. To identify SNPs, compare the nucleotide at each position across all individuals.
Step 2: Create a table or list to compare the nucleotide at each position (e.g., positions 1, 5, and 10) for all 10 individuals. This will help you systematically identify any variations.
Step 3: For each nucleotide position, check if there is more than one type of nucleotide present among the individuals. If there is variation, that position is an SNP.
Step 4: Record the positions where SNPs are found. For example, if at position 1, some individuals have 'G' while others have 'C', then position 1 is an SNP.
Step 5: Summarize the nucleotide positions that are identified as SNPs. These are the positions where genetic variation occurs among the individuals.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs)

Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are variations at a single nucleotide position in the DNA sequence among individuals. They can occur in coding regions, non-coding regions, or intergenic regions and are the most common type of genetic variation in humans. SNPs can influence traits, disease susceptibility, and response to drugs, making them crucial for genetic studies.
Nucleotide Position

Nucleotide position refers to the specific location of a nucleotide within a DNA sequence. In the context of SNPs, identifying the nucleotide position is essential for determining where variations occur. This information is typically represented in a linear format, allowing researchers to compare sequences and pinpoint differences that may have biological significance.
DNA Sequence Comparison

DNA sequence comparison involves analyzing the nucleotide sequences of different individuals to identify similarities and differences. This process is fundamental in genetics for detecting SNPs, as it allows researchers to observe variations at specific positions across multiple samples. By comparing sequences, scientists can infer genetic diversity and potential associations with phenotypic traits.
