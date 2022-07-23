Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Genetic Linkage and Mapping in Eukaryotes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 33b

DNA sequences for 10 individuals are
Table displaying DNA sequences for 10 individuals at specific nucleotide positions, highlighting SNP haplotypes.
How many different SNP haplotypes are represented in the data?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nucleotide positions that vary among the individuals. These positions are called Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs). In this case, compare the sequences at each nucleotide position (1, 5, and 10) across all individuals to find the variable positions.
Record the nucleotide at each variable position for all individuals. For example, if position 1 varies, note the nucleotide (e.g., G, C, etc.) for each person at that position.
Group individuals based on their unique combinations of nucleotides at the variable positions. Each unique combination represents a distinct SNP haplotype.
Count the number of unique SNP haplotypes identified in the previous step. This will give you the total number of different haplotypes represented in the data.
Verify your results by cross-checking the sequences and ensuring that all individuals with the same haplotype are grouped together and no haplotypes are missed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism)

A Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) is a variation at a single position in a DNA sequence among individuals. SNPs can lead to different alleles, which may affect traits or disease susceptibility. In the context of the question, identifying SNPs involves comparing nucleotide sequences across individuals to determine variations.
Haplotype

A haplotype is a group of genes or DNA sequences that are inherited together from a single parent. It represents a combination of alleles at multiple loci on a chromosome. In this question, haplotypes are formed by the specific combinations of SNPs present in the individuals' DNA sequences, which can be used to assess genetic diversity.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution and can influence traits and disease risk. The question requires analyzing the genetic variation represented by different haplotypes derived from the SNPs in the provided sequences.
