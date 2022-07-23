Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 13

Lateral gene transfer is thought to have played a major role in the evolution of bacterial genomes. Describe the impact of LGT on bacterial genome evolution.

1
Understand the concept of Lateral Gene Transfer (LGT): LGT is the process by which an organism incorporates genetic material from another organism without being the offspring of that organism. This is common in bacteria and can occur through mechanisms such as transformation, transduction, and conjugation.
Identify the impact of LGT on genetic diversity: LGT introduces new genes into a bacterial genome, which can lead to increased genetic diversity. This diversity can provide bacteria with new traits, such as antibiotic resistance or the ability to metabolize different substances.
Consider the role of LGT in adaptation and survival: By acquiring beneficial genes from other organisms, bacteria can rapidly adapt to new environments or changing conditions, enhancing their survival and evolutionary success.
Examine the influence of LGT on phylogenetic relationships: LGT can complicate the reconstruction of evolutionary relationships because it can blur the lines of descent. This means that traditional methods of constructing phylogenetic trees may not accurately reflect the evolutionary history of bacteria.
Reflect on the evolutionary significance of LGT: LGT is a major driving force in bacterial evolution, allowing for rapid acquisition of advantageous traits and contributing to the dynamic nature of bacterial genomes. It challenges the traditional view of vertical inheritance and highlights the complexity of microbial evolution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lateral Gene Transfer (LGT)

Lateral Gene Transfer refers to the process by which organisms transfer genetic material between each other, rather than through traditional reproduction. This mechanism is particularly prevalent in bacteria, allowing them to acquire new traits rapidly, such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities, which can significantly influence their survival and adaptation.
Segmentation Genes

Bacterial Genome Evolution

Bacterial genome evolution involves the changes in the genetic makeup of bacterial populations over time. This evolution can occur through mutations, gene duplications, and especially through LGT, which introduces genetic diversity and enables bacteria to adapt to new environments or challenges, such as the presence of antibiotics.
Evolution

Impact of LGT on Evolutionary Dynamics

The impact of LGT on evolutionary dynamics is profound, as it can lead to rapid changes in bacterial populations. By facilitating the exchange of beneficial genes, LGT can accelerate adaptation and evolution, allowing bacteria to quickly respond to environmental pressures, which can result in the emergence of new strains and influence ecological interactions.
Human Transposable Elements
Describe the differences between genetic complementation and recombination as they relate to the detection of wild-type lysis by a mutant bacteriophage.

Among the mechanisms of gene transfer in bacteria, which one is capable of transferring the largest chromosome segment from donor to recipient? Which process generally transfers the smallest donor segments to the recipient? Explain your reasoning for both answers.

What is lateral gene transfer? How might it take place between two bacterial cells?

Seven deletion mutations (1 to 7 in the table below) are tested for their ability to form wild-type recombinants with five point mutations (a to e). The symbol "+" indicates that wild-type recombination occurs, and "-" indicates that wild types are not formed. Use the data to construct a genetic map of the order of point mutations, and indicate the segment deleted by each deletion mutation. 

A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.

Speculate about the process by which feeding antibiotics to animals such as cattle might lead to an increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria.

A 2013 CDC report identified the practice of routinely adding antibiotic compounds to animal feed as a major culprit in the rapid increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant strains. Agricultural practice in recent decades has encouraged the addition of antibiotics to animal feed to promote growth rather than to treat disease.

How might the increase in antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria in cattle be a threat to human health?

