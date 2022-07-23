Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
What is lateral gene transfer? How might it take place between two bacterial cells?

Lateral gene transfer (LGT), also known as horizontal gene transfer, is the process by which genetic material is transferred between organisms in a manner other than traditional reproduction. In bacteria, this allows for the sharing of genes between different cells, even if they are not parent and offspring.
One common mechanism of lateral gene transfer is transformation, where a bacterial cell takes up free DNA fragments from its environment. These fragments may come from lysed cells, and if the DNA is compatible, it can integrate into the recipient's genome.
Another mechanism is conjugation, which involves direct cell-to-cell contact. In this process, a donor bacterial cell transfers genetic material, often a plasmid, to a recipient cell through a structure called a pilus. The plasmid may carry genes for antibiotic resistance or other traits.
A third mechanism is transduction, where a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria) transfers genetic material from one bacterial cell to another. During the infection process, the phage may accidentally package bacterial DNA, which is then delivered to a new host cell.
These processes enable bacteria to rapidly acquire new traits, such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities, which can provide a survival advantage in changing environments.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lateral Gene Transfer

Lateral gene transfer (LGT), also known as horizontal gene transfer, is the process by which an organism incorporates genetic material from another organism without being its offspring. This mechanism is particularly significant in bacteria, allowing them to acquire new traits, such as antibiotic resistance, rapidly. Unlike vertical gene transfer, which occurs during reproduction, LGT can happen between unrelated species, contributing to genetic diversity.
Mechanisms of Lateral Gene Transfer

There are several mechanisms through which lateral gene transfer can occur, including transformation, transduction, and conjugation. Transformation involves the uptake of free DNA from the environment, while transduction is mediated by bacteriophages that transfer DNA between bacterial cells. Conjugation requires direct contact between two bacterial cells, often through a pilus, allowing the transfer of plasmids or chromosomal DNA.
Significance of Lateral Gene Transfer

Lateral gene transfer plays a crucial role in microbial evolution and adaptation. It enables bacteria to rapidly acquire beneficial traits, such as virulence factors or metabolic capabilities, which can enhance their survival in changing environments. This process is a key factor in the spread of antibiotic resistance among bacterial populations, posing significant challenges for public health and treatment strategies.
