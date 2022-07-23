What is a prophage, and how is a prophage formed?
Among the mechanisms of gene transfer in bacteria, which one is capable of transferring the largest chromosome segment from donor to recipient? Which process generally transfers the smallest donor segments to the recipient? Explain your reasoning for both answers.
How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.
Describe the differences between genetic complementation and recombination as they relate to the detection of wild-type lysis by a mutant bacteriophage.
What is lateral gene transfer? How might it take place between two bacterial cells?
Lateral gene transfer is thought to have played a major role in the evolution of bacterial genomes. Describe the impact of LGT on bacterial genome evolution.
Seven deletion mutations (1 to 7 in the table below) are tested for their ability to form wild-type recombinants with five point mutations (a to e). The symbol "+" indicates that wild-type recombination occurs, and "-" indicates that wild types are not formed. Use the data to construct a genetic map of the order of point mutations, and indicate the segment deleted by each deletion mutation.