5' to 3' Directionality

DNA replication occurs in a specific direction, with new nucleotides being added to the 3' end of the growing strand, which means the template strand is read in the 3' to 5' direction. This directionality is essential for the proper synthesis of the leading and lagging strands, and any loss of 5' to 3' polymerase activity would disrupt this process, leading to incomplete or erroneous DNA strands.