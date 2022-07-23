Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 32
Chapter 7, Problem 32

DNA replication in early Drosophila embryos occurs about every 5 minutes. The Drosophila genome contains approximately 1.8×10⁸ base pairs. Eukaryotic DNA polymerases synthesize DNA at a rate of approximately 40 nucleotides per second. Approximately how many origins of replication are required for this rate of replication?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the total time available for DNA replication in seconds. Since DNA replication occurs every 5 minutes, convert this to seconds: 5 minutes × 60 seconds/minute = 300 seconds.
Determine the total number of nucleotides that need to be replicated. The Drosophila genome contains 1.8×10⁸ base pairs, and since each base pair corresponds to two nucleotides (one on each strand), the total number of nucleotides is 1.8×10⁸ × 2 = 3.6×10⁸ nucleotides.
Calculate the total number of nucleotides that can be synthesized by a single DNA polymerase in the given time. DNA polymerases synthesize DNA at a rate of 40 nucleotides per second, so in 300 seconds, a single polymerase can synthesize 40 × 300 = 12,000 nucleotides.
Determine the number of DNA polymerases required to replicate the entire genome within the given time. Divide the total number of nucleotides to be replicated (3.6×10⁸) by the number of nucleotides synthesized by one polymerase (12,000): (3.6×10⁸) ÷ 12,000.
Since each origin of replication typically recruits two DNA polymerases (one for each replication fork), divide the number of polymerases required by 2 to calculate the approximate number of origins of replication needed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, allowing genetic information to be passed on during cell division. In eukaryotes, this process involves multiple origins of replication, where DNA polymerases initiate synthesis. Understanding the speed and timing of replication is crucial for calculating the number of origins needed to replicate a genome efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication

Eukaryotic DNA Polymerases

Eukaryotic DNA polymerases are enzymes responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands during replication. They add nucleotides to a growing DNA chain at a rate of approximately 40 nucleotides per second. The efficiency and speed of these enzymes are critical for determining how many replication origins are necessary to complete the replication of a large genome within a specific timeframe.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Origins of Replication

Origins of replication are specific sequences in the genome where DNA replication begins. In eukaryotic cells, multiple origins are required to ensure that the entire genome is replicated in a timely manner, especially in large genomes like that of Drosophila. The number of origins needed can be calculated based on the total length of the DNA, the replication rate, and the time available for replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:31
Semiconservative Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following dideoxy DNA sequencing gel is produced in a laboratory.

What is the double-stranded DNA sequence of this molecule? Label the polarity of each strand.

786
views
Textbook Question

Using an illustration style and labeling, draw the electrophoresis gel containing dideoxy sequencing fragments for the DNA template strand 3'-AGACGATAGCAT-5'.

479
views
Textbook Question

A PCR reaction begins with one double-stranded segment of DNA. How many double-stranded copies of DNA are present after the completion of 10 amplification cycles? After 20 cycles? After 30 cycles?

564
views
Textbook Question

What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?

5' to 3' polymerase activity

675
views
Textbook Question

What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?

3′ to 5′ exonuclease activity

478
views
Textbook Question

A sufficient amount of a small DNA fragment is available for dideoxy sequencing. The fragment to be sequenced contains 20 nucleotides following the site of primer binding: 5'-ATCGCTCGACAGTGACTAGC-[primer site]-3' Dideoxy sequencing is carried out, and the products of the four sequencing reactions are separated by gel electrophoresis. Draw the bands you expect will appear on the gel from each of the sequencing reactions.

548
views