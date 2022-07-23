The following dideoxy DNA sequencing gel is produced in a laboratory.
What is the double-stranded DNA sequence of this molecule? Label the polarity of each strand.
Using an illustration style and labeling, draw the electrophoresis gel containing dideoxy sequencing fragments for the DNA template strand 3'-AGACGATAGCAT-5'.
A PCR reaction begins with one double-stranded segment of DNA. How many double-stranded copies of DNA are present after the completion of 10 amplification cycles? After 20 cycles? After 30 cycles?
What would be the effects on DNA replication if mutation of DNA pol III caused it to lose each of the following activities?
5' to 3' polymerase activity
A sufficient amount of a small DNA fragment is available for dideoxy sequencing. The fragment to be sequenced contains 20 nucleotides following the site of primer binding: 5'-ATCGCTCGACAGTGACTAGC-[primer site]-3' Dideoxy sequencing is carried out, and the products of the four sequencing reactions are separated by gel electrophoresis. Draw the bands you expect will appear on the gel from each of the sequencing reactions.