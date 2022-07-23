Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide. consensus sequences.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed to form mRNA in a eukaryote. Identify the location of the most common promoter.