Chapter 11, Problem 21c

Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
c. 2,3-dimethylhexane

1
Identify the molecular formula of 2,3-dimethylhexane. The base structure is hexane (C₆H₁₄), and adding two methyl groups at positions 2 and 3 modifies the formula to C₈H₁₈.
Understand the complete combustion reaction. In a combustion reaction, hydrocarbons react with oxygen (O₂) to produce carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O). The general formula is: CₓHᵧ + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the combustion of 2,3-dimethylhexane: C₈H₁₈ + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the carbon atoms first. Since there are 8 carbon atoms in C₈H₁₈, place an 8 in front of CO₂: C₈H₁₈ + O₂ → 8CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the hydrogen atoms next. Since there are 18 hydrogen atoms in C₈H₁₈, place a 9 in front of H₂O: C₈H₁₈ + O₂ → 8CO₂ + 9H₂O. Finally, balance the oxygen atoms by ensuring the total number of oxygen atoms on the reactant side equals the total on the product side. Adjust the coefficient of O₂ accordingly.

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In organic chemistry, this typically involves hydrocarbons reacting with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. Complete combustion occurs when there is sufficient oxygen, resulting in the formation of CO2 and H2O, while incomplete combustion can produce carbon monoxide or soot.
Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is essential to obey the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. This involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to ensure that the number of atoms for each element is the same before and after the reaction.
Structural Formula of Organic Compounds

The structural formula of an organic compound shows the arrangement of atoms within the molecule, including the connectivity between carbon and hydrogen atoms. For 2,3-dimethylhexane, the structural formula indicates the positions of the methyl groups on the hexane backbone. Understanding the structure is crucial for predicting the products of combustion and writing the correct balanced equation.
