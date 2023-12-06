Textbook Question
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a.
724
views
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a.
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c.
Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.
a. CH3—CH2—CH2—OH
Give an explanation for each of the following observations:
b. 1-Propanol is soluble in water, but ethyl methyl ether is only slightly soluble.
Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
c.