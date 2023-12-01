Textbook Question
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclobutyl methyl ether
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c.
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.