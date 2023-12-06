Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 5a
Chapter 12, Problem 5a

Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the compound. The structure contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups (CH₃−CH₂−CH₂− and CH₂−CH₂−CH₃), which indicates it is an ether.
Recall the naming convention for ethers. In common naming, ethers are named by listing the two alkyl groups attached to the oxygen atom in alphabetical order, followed by the word 'ether'.
Determine the names of the alkyl groups. The first group (CH₃−CH₂−CH₂−) is called 'propyl', and the second group (CH₂−CH₂−CH₃) is also called 'propyl'.
Since both alkyl groups are the same, the prefix 'di-' is used to indicate this repetition. Combine the prefix with the alkyl group name to get 'dipropyl'.
Combine the alkyl group name with the word 'ether' to form the common name. The common name of the compound is 'dipropyl ether'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Structure

Alkanes are hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon (C) and hydrogen (H) atoms, connected by single bonds. The structure of alkanes follows the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. In the given compound, the presence of a straight-chain structure indicates it is an alkane, specifically a linear arrangement of carbon atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1

Ether Functional Group

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. The general formula for ethers is R-O-R', where R and R' represent the hydrocarbon chains. In the provided structure, the oxygen atom links two carbon chains, indicating that the compound is an ether, specifically a symmetrical ether due to the identical carbon chains on either side of the oxygen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Nomenclature in Organic Chemistry

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides rules for naming compounds, which include identifying the longest carbon chain and the functional groups present. For the given compound, understanding these rules will help in determining its common name, which is crucial for effective communication in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Introduction to Organic Chemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

d. 4-bromophenol

792
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

a. ethyl alcohol

38
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

c. 1-propanethiol

841
views
Textbook Question

Give the common name for each of the following:

a. CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

1467
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether

804
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. cyclobutyl methyl ether

821
views