Ch.13 Carbohydrates
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake 13th Edition Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.13 Carbohydrates Problem 41a
Chapter 13, Problem 41a

For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a. Chemical structure of a disaccharide showing monosaccharide units and glycosidic bond details.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the disaccharide structure in the image provided. Look for the two monosaccharide units and the type of glycosidic bond connecting them. Common disaccharides include maltose, lactose, and sucrose.
Determine the monosaccharide units by analyzing the structure. For example, glucose, galactose, and fructose are common monosaccharides. Pay attention to the orientation of the hydroxyl groups to identify α or β forms.
Examine the glycosidic bond. This bond connects the anomeric carbon of one monosaccharide to a hydroxyl group of the other. Identify whether the bond is α (downward) or β (upward) based on the orientation of the anomeric carbon's substituent.
Name the disaccharide based on the monosaccharide units and the type of glycosidic bond. For example, if the disaccharide consists of two glucose units connected by an α-1,4-glycosidic bond, it is maltose.
Summarize the findings: list the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, specify the type of glycosidic bond (e.g., α-1,4 or β-1,4), and provide the name of the disaccharide, including whether it is α or β.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monosaccharides

Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates, consisting of single sugar units such as glucose, fructose, and galactose. They serve as the building blocks for more complex carbohydrates, including disaccharides and polysaccharides. Understanding the specific monosaccharides produced during hydrolysis is crucial for identifying the structure and function of the original disaccharide.
Glycosidic Bonds

Glycosidic bonds are covalent linkages formed between monosaccharides through a dehydration reaction, resulting in the formation of disaccharides or polysaccharides. The type of glycosidic bond, whether α (alpha) or β (beta), significantly influences the properties and digestibility of the carbohydrate. Recognizing the type of bond is essential for understanding how the disaccharide can be broken down into its monosaccharide components.
Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a glycosidic bond. Common examples include sucrose (glucose + fructose) and lactose (glucose + galactose). Identifying the specific disaccharide and its constituent monosaccharides is vital for comprehending its nutritional value and metabolic pathways.
