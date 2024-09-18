Textbook Question
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
820
views
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-arabinose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Indicate whether each disaccharide in Problem 13.41 is a reducing sugar or not.
a.
b.
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and amylopectin