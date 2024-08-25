Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 36d
Chapter 14, Problem 36d

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.
d. Chemical structure of diphenylamine, featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to two phenyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the compound in the image provided. If the image is not visible, the compound's name or formula should be clarified to proceed.
Determine the type of compound (ionic or covalent). Ionic compounds generally consist of a metal and a nonmetal, while covalent compounds consist of nonmetals only.
For ionic compounds, use solubility rules to determine if the compound is soluble in water. For example, compounds containing alkali metal cations (e.g., Na⁺, K⁺) or ammonium (NH₄⁺), as well as nitrates (NO₃⁻) and acetates (CH₃COO⁻), are typically soluble.
For covalent compounds, consider their polarity. Polar covalent compounds (e.g., those with O-H or N-H bonds) are more likely to dissolve in water due to hydrogen bonding, while nonpolar covalent compounds are generally insoluble.
Explain the reasoning based on the compound's structure and the solubility rules or polarity analysis. Conclude whether the compound is soluble or insoluble in water.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility

Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, typically water. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the solute and solvent. Polar substances tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water, while nonpolar substances do not. Understanding solubility is crucial for predicting how substances interact in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Polarity

Polarity is a property of molecules that describes the distribution of electrical charge. Polar molecules have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, leading to partial positive and negative charges. Water is a polar molecule, which allows it to effectively dissolve other polar substances, while nonpolar molecules, lacking this charge separation, do not interact favorably with water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) Concept 1

Ionic and Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, while molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds. Ionic compounds generally dissolve in water due to their ability to dissociate into ions, which interact with water molecules. In contrast, many molecular compounds may not dissolve well if they are nonpolar, highlighting the importance of understanding the nature of the compounds in question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

a.

1062
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

b.

1237
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following is soluble in water. Explain.

c.

1297
views
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:

c. aniline

558
views
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

b. propylamine

602
views
Textbook Question

Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:

c. N-methylaniline

594
views