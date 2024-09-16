After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?
A patient arrives in an emergency department complaining of chest pains. What enzymes would you test for in the blood serum?
What are isoenzymes?
How is the LDH isoenzyme in the heart different from the LDH isoenzyme in the liver?
Trypsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes polypeptides, functions in the small intestine at an optimum pH of 7.7 to 8.0. How is the rate of a trypsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 3.0
b. running the reaction at 75 °C
Pepsin, a peptidase that hydrolyzes proteins, functions in the stomach at an optimum pH of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
a. changing the pH to 5.0