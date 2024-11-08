What is the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication?

Textbook Question
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. C T G T A T A C G T T A
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. A T A T G C G C T A A A
What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?
How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?
What are the three different types of RNA?