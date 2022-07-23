Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 5b
Chapter 3, Problem 5b

A dietitian includes one of the following mixtures in the lunch menu. Classify each as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
b. tea

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures: A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, meaning the components are evenly distributed and not visibly distinguishable. A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, where the components are visibly distinct or unevenly distributed.
Consider the composition of tea: Tea is typically made by dissolving tea compounds in water, resulting in a uniform liquid where the dissolved substances are evenly distributed.
Determine if the components of tea are visibly distinguishable: In a properly prepared tea, the dissolved compounds and water form a single phase, and the components are not visibly distinct.
Classify the mixture: Since tea has a uniform composition and the components are not visibly distinguishable, it is classified as a homogeneous mixture.
Note exceptions: If the tea contains undissolved particles, such as tea leaves or other solid additives, it would then be classified as a heterogeneous mixture. However, this is not the case for a typical prepared tea.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
42s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homogeneous Mixtures

Homogeneous mixtures are uniform in composition and appearance, meaning that the individual components are not distinguishable. An example is a solution where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent, resulting in a consistent mixture throughout. In the context of the question, a homogeneous mixture would appear the same throughout, regardless of where you sample it.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1

Heterogeneous Mixtures

Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases. The components can often be separated by physical means, and their distribution is not uniform. For instance, a salad is a heterogeneous mixture because you can see and identify the individual ingredients, which do not blend into a single phase.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1

Classification of Mixtures

The classification of mixtures into homogeneous and heterogeneous is essential in chemistry and food science. This classification helps in understanding the properties and behaviors of different mixtures. In the case of tea, whether it is classified as homogeneous or heterogeneous depends on whether the tea leaves are present or if the mixture is fully brewed and clear.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Classification of Matter
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:

b. hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)

1731
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following pure substances as an element or a compound:

d. rust (Fe2O3)

1628
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as a pure substance or a mixture:

c. ice (H2O)

1619
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:

a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container

1548
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:

b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.

1365
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid:

c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.

1377
views