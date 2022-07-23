Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 37a
Chapter 4, Problem 37a

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general format for writing an atomic symbol. The atomic symbol is written as \( ^{A}_{Z}X \), where \( A \) is the mass number (number of protons + neutrons), \( Z \) is the atomic number (number of protons), and \( X \) is the chemical symbol of the element.
Step 2: Identify the chemical symbol for argon. The chemical symbol for argon is 'Ar', and its atomic number \( Z \) is 18 (since argon has 18 protons).
Step 3: Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with a mass number of 36. Using the format \( ^{A}_{Z}X \), this isotope is written as \( ^{36}_{18}Ar \).
Step 4: Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with a mass number of 38. Similarly, this isotope is written as \( ^{38}_{18}Ar \).
Step 5: Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with a mass number of 40. Following the same format, this isotope is written as \( ^{40}_{18}Ar \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, argon has three isotopes: argon-36, argon-38, and argon-40, which correspond to the mass numbers 36, 38, and 40, respectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:36
Isotopes

Atomic Symbol

The atomic symbol is a notation that represents a chemical element, consisting of one or two letters derived from its name, often accompanied by the mass number. For argon, the atomic symbol is 'Ar', and when denoting its isotopes, it is written as Ar-36, Ar-38, and Ar-40, indicating the specific mass number of each isotope.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table: Symbols Concept

Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the total count of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is crucial for identifying isotopes, as different isotopes of the same element will have varying mass numbers due to differing neutron counts. In the case of argon, the mass numbers 36, 38, and 40 reflect the different isotopes of the element.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:21
Mass Percent Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?

d. number of electrons in a neutral atom

949
views
Textbook Question

How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?

a. argon

1228
views
Textbook Question

Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:

c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons

1770
views
Textbook Question

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.

b. How are these isotopes alike?

1419
views
Textbook Question

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.

c. How are they different?

1473
views
Textbook Question

Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.

d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?

1883
views