Textbook Question
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
c. How are they different?
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?