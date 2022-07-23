Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?
Indium consists of two isotopes, 11349In and 11549In. If the atomic mass for indium on the periodic table is 114.8, are there more atoms of 11349In or 11549In in a sample of indium?
What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium