Is each of the following statements true or false?
c. Neutrons repel each other.
On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons