On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.